Adobe Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Adobe stock opened at $450.99 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

