Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,183 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mplx by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 62,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Mplx stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. 20,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.