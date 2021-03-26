Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,086,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,467.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,151,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 63,706 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 197,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 202,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,372. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

