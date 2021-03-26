Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

SIX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 9,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,342. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.