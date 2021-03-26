Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 25,103 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.