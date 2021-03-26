Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 329,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after buying an additional 186,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.