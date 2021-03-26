Albion Technology & General VCT Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.73 (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AATG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 64.50 ($0.84). 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,828. Albion Technology & General VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.57 million and a P/E ratio of -19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.22.

Get Albion Technology & General VCT alerts:

In other news, insider Modwenna Rees Mogg acquired 1,406 shares of Albion Technology & General VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £998.26 ($1,304.23).

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.