Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.35 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $2.61 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00241292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00089457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

