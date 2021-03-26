American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges Sells 3,647 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.55. 526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,419. The stock has a market cap of $672.15 million, a P/E ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the third quarter worth $261,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

