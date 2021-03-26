American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,177 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 5.7% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of American Tower worth $251,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $9.36 on Friday, hitting $236.58. The company had a trading volume of 184,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,275. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

