Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,706,547.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,372 shares of company stock worth $86,265,637 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $68.42. 251,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,159,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

