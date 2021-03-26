AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti Sells 740 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AME traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

