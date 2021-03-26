Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $98.17 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,881 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of SVB Financial Group worth $98,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $495.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $136.63 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

