Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,588,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $41,740,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $100,649,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. 165,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

