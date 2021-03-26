Analysts Set Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Price Target at $34.88

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 402,000 shares of company stock worth $2,297,020. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 241,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $881.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.