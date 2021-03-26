Analysts Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) PT at $83.60

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several brokerages have commented on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94. GATX has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

