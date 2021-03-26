Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00.

ANIX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 3,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,537. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

