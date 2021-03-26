HC Wainwright Boosts Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $120.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.33. 9,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,628. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,826,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

