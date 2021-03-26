Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

