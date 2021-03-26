Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.74 million, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

