Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 127,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Get Athersys alerts:

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.