Attila Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.15 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 219.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Attila token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001878 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 307.2% higher against the dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $463.80 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.21 or 0.00636972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Attila (ATT) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

