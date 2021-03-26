Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Up 1,276.2% in March

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 1,276.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

ANZBY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

