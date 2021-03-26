Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells $6,344,904.93 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Anagnost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48.

Shares of ADSK traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.85 and its 200-day moving average is $271.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.