Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $99.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 162,341 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

