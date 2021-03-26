AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 267.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,374.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $757.18 and a 52-week high of $1,378.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,225.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,188.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,457,339 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.92.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

