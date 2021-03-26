Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,646,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553,870 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Avantor worth $496,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,450,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $105,266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,641 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.