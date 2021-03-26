aWSB Price Down 36.9% This Week (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $83,855.73 and $476.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.72 or 0.00024958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00059773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.09 or 0.00824347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00051255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00076191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026359 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

