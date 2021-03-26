Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after buying an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,930,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,710,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded down $16.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.00. 1,471,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.