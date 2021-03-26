Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $575,000 Stock Position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lowered its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,482. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.29.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

