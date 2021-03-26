Baker BROS. Advisors LP Sells 42,716 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP reduced its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,716 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of RCUS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 10,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,468. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

