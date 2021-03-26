Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BSAC stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153,096 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

