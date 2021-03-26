BBR Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,241 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barnes Group worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after purchasing an additional 736,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE B traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

