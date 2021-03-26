BBR Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.27. The stock had a trading volume of 129,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

