BBR Partners LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $184.69. 34,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $121.94 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.