Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €58.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

EVD opened at €49.56 ($58.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,876.92. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 1-year high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is €55.44 and its 200-day moving average is €49.32.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

