Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $1,116,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00.

Shares of BERY opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

