BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BCAB stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,812. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCAB. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

