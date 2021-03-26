BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 32,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,069,301. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIOL. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.