BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,181 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

