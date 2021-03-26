BitBall Price Up 41.3% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $963,706.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,276.03 or 1.00063174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001415 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003728 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

