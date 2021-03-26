Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $199.55 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for approximately $199.55 or 0.00373086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.73 billion and $825.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,487.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.54 or 0.00922732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00060671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001326 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,688,264 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.