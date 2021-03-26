Bitradio (BRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Bitradio has a market cap of $46,990.34 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,781,213 coins and its circulating supply is 9,781,208 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.