Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,803. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $832.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $424,626.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,156 shares of company stock valued at $814,013 over the last 90 days.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

