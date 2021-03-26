Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLNK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.