BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of DHF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

In other BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

