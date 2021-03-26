Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $754.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

