BoringDAO Price Hits $849.35 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 63% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $70.45 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for $849.35 or 0.01533695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.00828040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00076273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026850 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,947 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

