Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.73. 11,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 127.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.