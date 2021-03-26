Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce $343.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.80 million. Forward Air posted sales of $342.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

FWRD stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,559. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.